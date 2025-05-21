'Eyesore' Bulwell site to be used for social housing by Nottingham City Council

An ‘eyesore’ site in Bulwell is to be turned into social housing by Nottingham City Council.

Under-used garages behind the Colston Road and Austin Street flats will be transformed into up to 32 one-bed flats in a four-storey block.

The site is one of two in the city – the other is an old shopping parade at Robin Hood Chase in St Ann’s – that will be developed to help address the city’s 10,000-plus household waiting list.

The plans were discussed in the council’s executive board meeting on May 20.

Proposals are being put forward to demolish garages on Colston Road in Bulwell to make way for social housing. Photo: Google

Both schemes are designed to ease social housing and financial pressures from paying for accommodation for homeless people.

Out of the 54 garages on the Bulwell site, 33 are empty and the authority says there has been vandalism and fly-tipping at the site.

Two are sealed following fire damage.

Coun Linda Woodings (Lab), executive member for regional development, growth and transport, said: “The building’s actually surrounded by multi-storey council properties, so four storeys sounds big but it’s similar to other housing around there.

"We’ve got several hundred council houses in development at the minute across the city and this just adds to that.”

Bulwell Forest councillor Cherly Barnard (Lab), executive member for children, young people and education children’s services, called the garages an ‘eyesore’, saying: “I’m really pleased to see any improvement and refurbishment of the surrounding flats will be aligned with this work, it’s really important for people living there to have their conditions improved.”

The council will look to support people renting the garages to find alternative nearby units.

A separate planning application will have to be submitted for the scheme but the aim is to have the flats built and ready to let by late 2027.

The remaining shopping parade at Robin Hood Chase is mainly vacant but the granted scheme will bring 15 new two-bed council homes to the area.

The site was earmarked for redevelopment – but this was previously shelved following the completion of the first two phases of the plan, which included Wainwright House and the library.

Now, the old shops will be demolished to make way for the homes, with council papers saying: “The shops are not viable for investment owing to their location and inability to attract sufficient commercial interest from occupants paying commercial rents.”

The £3.5m project will be funded through right to buy receipts – the cash raised through selling council homes under the right to buy scheme.

Coun Jay Hayes (Lab), executive member for housing and planning, said: “This will get people on the housing list into more suitable accommodation that’s more affordable and those people will go on to live more fulfilling and secure lives.”

Coun Hayes said the council is working with the one occupied shop to find alternative uses.

Coun Barnard (Lab) added: “The shops are an eyesore in the area, it will really improve the look of the area, at the same time providing much-needed houses, especially when we think of those families in temporary accommodation.”