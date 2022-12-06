Eyesore Hucknall road finally set to be partly resurfaced next year
Another dodgy road in Hucknall is finally set to be resurfaced
Sandy Lane will be resurfaced from the junction of Wood Lane past its junction with Derbyshire Lane.
Coun Lee Waters, who represents Hucknall North on Ashfield Council and Hucknall South on Nottinghamshire Council, and Coun Nick Parvin , who represents Hucknall Central on Ashfield Council say they will continue pushing for the whole road to be resurfaced.
Coun Waters said: “I promised I would fight to fix Hucknall’s broken roads and we are now pushing for the whole of Sandy Lane to be resurfaced.
“The state of Sandy Lane has been a long-standing issue for furious residents living and travelling to Hucknall.
"It’s an embarrassment, quite frankly.
Coun Parvin said: “The state of Sandy Lane and other local roads was a big issue on the doorstep during the recent by-election.
“We are delighted that the county council has listened and acted on their concerns.”