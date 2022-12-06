News you can trust since 1904

Eyesore Hucknall road finally set to be partly resurfaced next year

By John Smith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 2:18pm

Sandy Lane will be resurfaced from the junction of Wood Lane past its junction with Derbyshire Lane.

Coun Lee Waters, who represents Hucknall North on Ashfield Council and Hucknall South on Nottinghamshire Council, and Coun Nick Parvin , who represents Hucknall Central on Ashfield Council say they will continue pushing for the whole road to be resurfaced.

Coun Waters said: “I promised I would fight to fix Hucknall’s broken roads and we are now pushing for the whole of Sandy Lane to be resurfaced.

Couns Lee Waters (left) and Nick Parvin are pleased part of Sandy Lane in Hucknall will be resurfaced next year
“The state of Sandy Lane has been a long-standing issue for furious residents living and travelling to Hucknall.

"It’s an embarrassment, quite frankly.

Coun Parvin said: “The state of Sandy Lane and other local roads was a big issue on the doorstep during the recent by-election.

“We are delighted that the county council has listened and acted on their concerns.”

