Sandy Lane will be resurfaced from the junction of Wood Lane past its junction with Derbyshire Lane.

Coun Lee Waters, who represents Hucknall North on Ashfield Council and Hucknall South on Nottinghamshire Council, and Coun Nick Parvin , who represents Hucknall Central on Ashfield Council say they will continue pushing for the whole road to be resurfaced.

Advertisement

Coun Waters said: “I promised I would fight to fix Hucknall’s broken roads and we are now pushing for the whole of Sandy Lane to be resurfaced.

Couns Lee Waters (left) and Nick Parvin are pleased part of Sandy Lane in Hucknall will be resurfaced next year

“The state of Sandy Lane has been a long-standing issue for furious residents living and travelling to Hucknall.

"It’s an embarrassment, quite frankly.

Advertisement

Coun Parvin said: “The state of Sandy Lane and other local roads was a big issue on the doorstep during the recent by-election.

Advertisement