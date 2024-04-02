Fears for future of Hucknall tip as councillors back recycling ‘supersites’ plan

Recycling and waste ‘supersites’ should be created in a major shake-up of Nottinghamshire’s tips, a council committee has said.
By Jamie Waller
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 13:13 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 13:23 BST
Councillors have backed a report which found many of the county’s 12 current sites are congested, too cramped and cause traffic problems.

Further investigation will now begin into how the sites could be consolidated into larger purpose-built centres.

However, opposition councillors have raised fears this will simply lead to sites like Mansfield and Kirkby being closed down.

Fears have been raised new 'supersite' plans could mean closure for recycling centres like Hucknall. Photo: GoogleFears have been raised new 'supersite' plans could mean closure for recycling centres like Hucknall. Photo: Google
The changes could save up to £1.7m per year, a report, which went before a Nottinghamshire Council place select committee on March 27, said.

It is claimed there would be ‘minimal operational impact’and changes would still leave 97 per cent of residents within a 20-minute drive of a site.

Coun Nigel Moxon (Con), who led the review, said the changes were designed to improve service and recycling rates, rather than cut costs.

The review began in 2022 after concerns that some of the centres weren’t ‘fit for purpose’.

However, some councillors at the committee refused to endorse any plan which could potentially lead to the closure of some centres.

No locations have been chosen for supersites yet, although there are a range of council-owned sites available.

Five members of the committee backed the plan, while two Independent members voted against.

Coun Tom Hollis (Ash Ind) said he didn’t want to see ‘supersites created at the expense of others’.

He said: “This looks to me like cuts to services, including site closures.

"We saw a massive rise of fly-tipping when they closed temporarily during Covid.

“How can we justify encouraging residents to make longer round trips?”

He asked for assurances that none of the sites in the Ashfield, Mansfield or Broxtowe districts would be closed.”

Speaking to your Dispatch, Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall South at County Hall, said: “I am disappointed that both Conservative and Labour Councillors have voted to kickstart a process that may lead to the closure of our recycling centre in Hucknall.

"Now they want to create ‘super recycling centres’ to save money.

"This may be at the expense of smaller ones like Hucknall.

"I am shocked that Labour councillors in particular have been hoodwinked into supporting a policy that could lead to a significant service reduction in towns like Hucknall.”

