Firefighters' union calls for Government to fund emergency flood response in wake of Storm Henk
Large areas of England have been left devastated by widespread flooding, with firefighters responding to emergency calls, performing rescues and evacuations.
Nottinghamshire Council declared a major incident last week due to rising levels along the River Trent.
Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary said: “When floods threaten people’s homes, lives and livelihoods, it’s firefighters who step in to protect communities.
"Storm Henk followed a winter of storm after devastating storm – and more is to come.
"It’s high time that the Government woke up to the realities of the climate emergency.
“Shockingly, fire and rescue services in England still don’t have a statutory duty to plan and respond to floods.
"Instead, we have had more than a decade of cuts, with one in five firefighter jobs lost since 2010.
"The Government must adequately fund the fire service for flood response, so that firefighters have the resources they need to keep the public safe.”
Adam Taylor, FBU executive council member for the East Midlands added: “Firefighters were working in extreme conditions across the midlands, rescuing people and animals at risk from severe flooding.
"Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire have been hit particularly hard.
“Fire services in the worst impacted areas are stretched dangerously thin, piling immense pressure on our dedicated firefighters to respond without adequate resources.
"Flooding is on the rise, and we must have the equipment and emergency crews needed to keep people safe.
"Our services need urgent funding.”