First-ever female African Lord Mayor elected in Nottingham

Coun Patience Ifediora has been elected as Nottingham’s first-ever female Lord Mayor with an African background.

A new Lord Mayor and Sheriff for the city were chosen at a full council meeting on May 12.

Coun Ifediora (Lab), who represents the Aspley ward, has been chosen as Lord Mayor, succeeding Coun Carole McCulloch (Lab).

Coun Neghat Khan (Lab), council leader, said Coun McCulloch had brought ‘pride and energy’ to the role, before welcoming Coun Ifediora to the position.

New Lord Mayor of Nottingham Coun Patience Ifedora and new Sheriff of Nottingham Coun Zafran Khan with Sajeeda Rose, council chief executive. Photo: Submitted

She said: “Today we make history again.

“With this nomination, we are poised to elect Nottingham’s first councillor of African background as Lord Mayor.

“That matters, not just to Patience – but to all of us.

“Nottingham is a proud, diverse city, a city of inclusion, of community, a city that values everyone.

“At a time when too many seek to divide, today, we stand together.

“Patience is no stranger to breaking new ground.

"In 2015 she became the first African woman elected to this council.

"In 2019 she was the first African councillor to serve as Sheriff of Nottingham, and in 2022 the first woman vice-chair of our fire and rescue service.

"Now, she steps forward to make history once more.”

Coun Zafran Khan (Lab) – Coun Neghat Khan’s brother – who represents Wollaton West, is the new Sheriff of Nottingham, taking over from Coun Liaqat Ali (Lab).

Fellow ward councillor Steve Battlemuch (Lab) said: “The role of Sheriff is one known around the world, thanks to its relationship with our best-ever symbol of Nottingham, Robin Hood.

“I offer my heartfelt congratulations to him taking up this role.

“I know he will do it with pride, with energy, and with a smile.

"We, as the custodians of Robin Hood, will keep him in order and ensure he will always remain on the side of the people.”

Coun Neghat Khan said her brother had been inspired by their father, Gul Khan, who has served the Dales ward since 2003.

Their father was a miner at Gedling Colliery for 20 years, as well as an NCT bus conductor, before he became a councillor.

He too has stood as Lord Mayor.

Coun Neghat Khan said: “He (Zafran) hasn’t stopped talking about how he will use the role of Sheriff to promote our city, not just across the country but to the world.

Some changes were also made to the executive.

Coun Neghat Khan will remain as leader and executive member for strategic regeneration, property and communications.

Coun Jay Hayes (Lab) will continue as executive member for housing and planning, Coun Cheryl Barnard (Lab), who represents Bulwell Forest, will remain in her position as executive member for children, young people and education and Coun Corall Jenkins (Lab) will carry on in the position of executive member for neighbourhoods, waste and equalities.

Coun Sam Lux (Lab) will continue as executive member for climate and energy until until she goes on parental leave in June.

Meanwhile, Bulwell councillor Coun Ethan Radford, the deputy leader, has also taken on the role of executive member for finance from Coun Linda Woodings (Lab), who becomes executive member for regional development, growth, and transport.

Coun Helen Kalsi (Lab), is the new executive member for adult social care and health and Stuart Fair has been officially appointed corporate director for finance.