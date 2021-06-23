Five years ago today, Britain voted for Brexit
Nigel Farage called it ‘our independence day’ and June 23, 2016 will forever be an historic date in British history.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 6:00 am
On that night, 17.4 million people across the UK decided they no longer wanted Britain to be part of the EU and voted to leave.
It was an outcome many weren’t expecting and its impact was huge.
Within a day, Prime Minister David Cameron had resigned and the country was heading into a whole new world.
Five years on, here’s a look back at that momentous night.