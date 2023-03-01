Flying skips return to Hucknall this weekend for Ashfield Big Spring Clean

Flying skips – bin wagons on tour – will be visiting 20 locations around the town for 45 minutes at a time and residents are encouraged to take advantage and get rid of any extra waste they do not need.

Coun Nick Parvin, Ashfield Council member for Hucknall Central, said, “Please bring along your excess and bulky waste, toys and furniture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The wagons are part of our concerted campaign to maintain pride in the Hucknall community.

Couns Jason Zadrozny-Bland and Matthew Relf helping out during last year's Big Spring Clean

"The Big Spring Clean is something residents welcome with open arms and councillors will also be in various locations across Hucknall this Saturday to assist residents.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “Our Big Spring Clean has returned for its sixth year and this year, it is bigger and better and we look forward to helping in Hucknall this weekend.

“With events like our spring clean, it’s no wonder that reports of fly-tipping are down again this year.

“As a council, we are not complacent, however, and that’s why we work all year round to keep towns like Hucknall clean.”

One important change for residents this year is that, due to new legislation, the flying skips cannot accept any upholstered domestic seating, such as sofas and armchairs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, residents will be able to dispose of them through the free bulky waste collection service starting in April.

The flying skips will be in the following locations in Hucknall on Saturday:

Skip one

8.30-9.15am, Greenwood Avenue, near Greenwood Vale;

Advertisement

Advertisement

9.30-10.15am, Derbyshire Lane, near West Terrace;

10.30-11.15am, George Street;

11.30am-12.15pm, Barbara Square, near Ward Avenue.

Skip two

Advertisement

Advertisement

8.30-9.15am, Emperors Way, near Latin Grove;

9.30-10.15am, Peregrine Rd, near Kenbrook Road;

10.30-11.15am, Ethel Avenue, near Hayden Lane;

11.30am-12.15pm, Holbeck Road, near Church Lane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Skip three

8.30-9.15am, Lovesey Avenua, near Canberra Crescent;

9.30-10.15am, Elm Avenue, near Maple Drive;

10.30-11.15am, Laughton Crescent;

Advertisement

Advertisement

11.30am-12.15pm, Polperro Way, near Beacon Hill Drive.

Skip four

8.30-9.15am, Hankin Street;

9.30-10.15am, Orchard Street;

Advertisement

Advertisement

10.30-11.15am, Garden Road, near Hawthorne Avenue;

11.30am-12.15pm, Beauvale Crescent, near Abbots Road.

Skip five

8.30-9.15am, Millbank Place;

Advertisement

Advertisement

9.30-10.15am, Jenny Burton Way;

10.30-11.15am, Yew Tree Road, near Spruce Grove;