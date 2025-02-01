Former Hucknall councillor launches petition to stop town becoming part of Nottingham city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Hucknall Conservative county councillor Kevin Rostance has launched a petition to ensure the town remains outside the Nottingham city boundaries if the Government proceeds with controversial local authority reorganisation plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour Government’s English Devolution White Paper, published in December 2024, proposes merging two-tier council areas, such as Nottinghamshire, into one or two larger authorities, potentially with an elected mayor at the helm.

This would see all nine existing councils dissolved and replaced by new unitary bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While details remain unclear, reports have emerged that Nottingham City Council wants to expand its boundaries to include Hucknall, along with parts of Broxtowe, Rushcliffe, and Gedling.

Kevin Rostance has launched a petition to prevent any proposals to move Hucknall from the county to the city council area. Photo: Submitted

But many Hucknall residents, including Mr Rostance, fear this is a financially motivated land grab and ‘a desperate attempt to plug the city council’s financial black hole following years of mismanagement and debt’.

Mr Rostance has slammed any suggestion Hucknall could be moved from under the county’s to the city council’s umbrella, warning that it could lead to higher council taxes, overdevelopment, and a decline in local services.

He said: “Nottingham City Council has a long track record of financial failure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s disastrous handling of public money has already led to bankruptcy and now it wants to drag Hucknall down with it.

"Our town should not be used as a cash cow to bail out their mistakes.

"Hucknall has its own identity, its own priorities, and it must not become a victim of Labour’s reckless mismanagement.”

To mobilise opposition, Mr Rostance has launched the petition – ‘Hands off Hucknall’ – calling on local residents to reject any move to incorporate the town into Nottingham city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign has gained the backing of sitting district councillor Phil Rostance (Con), former MP Sir Mark Spencer and local community champions Jan Lees and Rachel Kotze.

The petition can be viewed and signed at https://chng.it/V9QJVPCDfq

Jan Lees and Rachel Kotze, both well-known and respected figures in Hucknall, have worked alongside Kevin Rostance in setting up the petition and rallying community support.

Mr Rostance continued: “Jan Lees has been a tireless advocate for protecting Hucknall’s green spaces, while Rachel Kotze has led numerous campaigns to improve local services and infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both are passionate about ensuring Hucknall remains independent from Nottingham city’s control.

“This is not just about politics – it’s about the future of our town.

"Hucknall residents deserve to have a say in what happens to their community.

"We will not allow Labour’s Nottingham City Council to swallow up our town to fix their financial mess.”

The petition is now live, and residents are urged to sign and make their voices heard.

The petition will be sent to Jim McMahon MP (Lab), Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution.