Former top cop is new chair of Nottinghamshire Safeguarding Adults Board

Scott MacKechnie, who served as the head of crime with Hampshire Constabulary, brings years of experience working within the child and adult safeguarding arena.

He was the force’s strategic lead for domestic abuse, rape, child sexual and criminal exploitation, modern slavery and organised immigration, drug related harm and cyber-crime.

He also served as chair of the Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton strategic child exploitation board from 2018 until 2022.

Scott MacKechnie is the new independent chair of the Nottinghamshire Safeguarding Adults Board

Scott said: “I’m passionate about protecting vulnerable people and I’m keen to bring my experience and skills to Nottinghamshire.

“My priorities are to work with our partners to ensure we provide the best possible service for local people, but also to hear the voices of people with lived experience.

"I am also keen to provide the right amount of scrutiny and accountability to deliver the board’s strategic plan on behalf of vulnerable adults, their families and carers.”

Mr MacKechnie replaces Allan Breeton, who has been chair of NSAB since its inception 12 years ago and led the partnership through the implementation of the Care Act and its subsequent impact upon safeguarding adults.

Melanie Williams, corporate director for adult social care and public health at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Scott brings with him significant experience of leading partnership approaches to safeguard people and I look forward to his challenge and support to ensure vulnerable people in Nottinghamshire are at the heart of what we do.