Full list of candidates for Hucknall and Newstead seats in Nottinghamshire Council election
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
All 66 seats at the currently Conservative-led authority are up for grabs.
The council’s composition is currently 34 Conservatives – as the majority – 15 Labour councillors, 15 councillors in the Independent Group, one Reform councillor and one Independent.
Parties will need 34 members to take overall charge at the new Oak House council headquarters in Hucknall.
The poll is likely to be the last-ever Nottingamshire County Council election in its current format due to ongoing Government reform which is due to see local councils overhauled to create new ‘strategic authorities’ and new combined councils between 2027 and 2028.
Voters will be required to have voter ID when turning up to the polls, such as a passport or driving licence.
Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by midnight on Friday, April 11.
Applications to vote by proxy must be made by 5pm on Wednesday, April 23.
Polling station locations can be found at electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter/your-election-information.
The full list of candidates standing in Hucknall and Newstead seats is as follows:
Hucknall North
Martin Howes (Lib Dem)
Aimee Kimpton (Lab)
Rachel Kotze (Con)
Sean Neale (Reform)
John Wilmott (Ash Ind)
Hucknall South
Patrick Ayres (Lab)
Richard Darrington (Reform)
James Harvey (Lib Dem)
Jan Lees (Con)
Lee Waters (Ash Ind)
Hucknall West
Chris Adegoke (Reform)
Baz Duckhouse (Ind)
Kevin Rostance (Con)
David Shaw (Ash Ind)
Joe Watkinson (Lab)
Newstead
Stuart Bestwick (Con)
Eddie Stubbs (Reform)
John Sutherland (Lib Dem)
John Taylor (Lab)
Ian Whitehead (Green)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.