Full list of candidates for Hucknall and Newstead seats in Nottinghamshire Council election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The full list of candidates for the Hucknall and Newstead seats at the Nottinghamshire Council election on May 1, has been published.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All 66 seats at the currently Conservative-led authority are up for grabs.

The council’s composition is currently 34 Conservatives – as the majority – 15 Labour councillors, 15 councillors in the Independent Group, one Reform councillor and one Independent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parties will need 34 members to take overall charge at the new Oak House council headquarters in Hucknall.

The new-look council will be based at the new headquarters at Oak House in Hucknall. Photo: Submitted

The poll is likely to be the last-ever Nottingamshire County Council election in its current format due to ongoing Government reform which is due to see local councils overhauled to create new ‘strategic authorities’ and new combined councils between 2027 and 2028.

Voters will be required to have voter ID when turning up to the polls, such as a passport or driving licence.

Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by midnight on Friday, April 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications to vote by proxy must be made by 5pm on Wednesday, April 23.

Polling station locations can be found at electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter/your-election-information.

The full list of candidates standing in Hucknall and Newstead seats is as follows:

Hucknall North

Martin Howes (Lib Dem)

Aimee Kimpton (Lab)

Rachel Kotze (Con)

Sean Neale (Reform)

John Wilmott (Ash Ind)

Hucknall South

Patrick Ayres (Lab)

Richard Darrington (Reform)

James Harvey (Lib Dem)

Jan Lees (Con)

Lee Waters (Ash Ind)

Hucknall West

Chris Adegoke (Reform)

Baz Duckhouse (Ind)

Kevin Rostance (Con)

David Shaw (Ash Ind)

Joe Watkinson (Lab)

Newstead

Stuart Bestwick (Con)

Eddie Stubbs (Reform)

John Sutherland (Lib Dem)

John Taylor (Lab)

Ian Whitehead (Green)