Funds doubled to £200,000 to help support Ukrainian refugees in Nottinghamshire
A Nottinghamshire County Council-led funding pot to support community groups which are tirelessly helping Ukrainian people settle into the county has been doubled to £200,000.
This support, which launched earlier this summer, is being funded by the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.With an estimated 1,200 Ukrainian people due to arrive in the county under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, eligible groups are able to apply for funds of up to £5,000 to continue to help provide advice and support.
The Nottingham Branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain is also the council chairman Coun Roger Jackson’s (Con), community cause this year, so he has been busy championing the work they do.
At the recent ‘Defenders of the Flag’ commemorations, Coun Jackson presented the centre with a cheque, having raised £5,000 in donations so far.
Coun John Cottee (Con), cabinet member for communities said: “We’ve had a great response to these funds which is why we decided to double this funding to help as many of these groups as possible
"The response from local communities has been incredible.
“As a county council, we have been working closely with partners to help the Home for Ukraine scheme run as smoothly as possible. We are helping with access to benefits, healthcare, employment, language and other support.”
Lina Maksymuk from the Ukrainian Cultural Centre, added: “We are confident that these grants will not only help different groups of new arrivals but will also help all our volunteers who have been working tirelessly all these months and will make functioning of the Ukrainian centre as a facility and as a hub more sustainable."