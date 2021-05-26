Gedling Borough Council launches consultation on new equality and diversity policy

The new policy sets out clearly the commitment that the council has to promote equality and diversity both within the organisation and through service delivery and how it aims to eliminate discrimination, harassment, victimisation and challenge inequalities.

A consultation has now been launched and will be open for the next six weeks.

Residents can have their say here.

Gedling Borough Council has launched a consultation on new equality and diversity policy. Photo: Google Earth

People are being asked to comment on the council’s policy and action plan.

The policy highlights how the council has already embedded into its corporate plan objectives to reduce poverty and inequality, provide support to the most vulnerable, to improve social mobility and life chances, improve health and well-being, reduce health inequalities and reduce levels of loneliness and isolation.

The draft policy also sets out how equalities and diversity will be further embedded across the council and that the council will be more accessible, engaging and listen to the needs of its community.

This includes senior leaders, members and officers, acting as ambassadors for equalities and diversity.

The policy includes an action to establish a corporate strategic equalities and diversity group, chaired by Coun Viv McCrossen, portfolio holder for young people and equalities.

As part of the consultation, residents can read and review the action plan proposals for the policy and the draft version of the policy itself.

The council has been carrying out a number of actions as part of its work to improving equalities, which includes carrying out a disability confident employer assessment, the adoption of the Menopause in the Workplace Policy and the creation of specific roles within the cabinet that focus on equalities.

Coun McCrossen said: “I am very pleased that we have launched this important piece of consultation to show our commitment to equality and diversity in our organisation.

"We hope that we can get a significant response to this policy proposal so we can make sure that the final document is fit for purpose and that it will help us to meet the objectives set out in our plan for the borough.