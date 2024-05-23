General election: Campaigning begins in Hucknall and Bulwell ahead of July 4 vote

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters in Hucknall and Bulwell will go to the polls to elect a new Government on July 4.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stood in the rain outside No 10 on Wednesday and announced the date for the general election.

He said he would ‘fight for every vote’.

But Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer said it was ‘time for change’.

Alex Norris (left) and Mark Spencer are both standing again in Bulwell and Hucknall respectively. Photo: Other

Hucknall voters are part of the newly-renamed Sherwood Forest constituency where Tory Mark Spencer has been the MP for the past 14 years and is standing again.

He said: “I am delighted to be standing as the Conservative candidate for Sherwood Forest.

"As someone who has grown up in Sherwood, attended a local school and run a business here and of course served as MP for 14 years, it has been a true honour.

"The election is a clear choice: Labour want to restore housing targets, putting Hucknall’s countryside at risk and reverse our plans to stop the boats and risk our economic recovery.

"As someone who has brought in the £9m funding for Hucknall town centre, the A614 improvements and supported the funding to rebuild Holgate school, I have the track record and local connections to continue fighting for the people of Hucknall.”

Confirmed candidates so far standing for the Sherwood Forest seat:

Mark Spencer (Con)

Michelle Welsh (Lab)

Lee Waters (Ind)

Helen O’Hare (Reform)

Sheila Greatrex-White (Green).

Meanwhile, Bulwell – which is part of the newly-named Nottingham North & Kimberley constituency – has been represented by Labour’s Alex Norris since 2017 and he too is standing again.

Speaking to another media outlet, he said: "Whether it's NHS waiting times, never seeing police on your street or increasing mortgage and rent costs we feel the price of 14 years of Tory failure all across Nottingham and our country.

"It's time for change and only Labour can deliver it."

Confirmed candidates so far standing for the Nottingham North & Kimberley seat:

Alex Norris (Lab)

Christina Morgan-Danvers (Lib Dem)

Downing Street has issued the following timeline for the next six weeks in the run up to the election:

Parliament prorogued on Friday, May 24.

Dissolution to take place on Thursday, May 30.

General election polling day on Thursday, July 4.

New Parliament will be summoned on Tuesday, July 9.