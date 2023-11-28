Ashfield Council leader Jason Zadrozny has announced he will stand for Parliament as the Ashfield Independent candidate against current MP Lee Anderson at the next general election.

Coun Zadrozny made the announcement at a full council meeting on Monday.

Coun Zadrozny, who came second behind Mr Anderson, the current vice-chairman of the Conservative party, in 2019, vowed to beat him once and for all.

He said Labour in Ashfield ‘cannot and will not beat Lee Anderson’ and that he ‘offers the positive change’ that Ashfield deserves.

Jason Zadrozny will stand for the Ashfield seat at the next general election. Photo: Other

He announced his intention to stand for Parliament as he was forced to apologise after the Conservatives made a formal complaint about him labelling Mr Anderson ‘thick as mince’ at a previous council meeting.

Coun Zadrozny apologised but then promised to end what he called ‘years of embarrassment’ under Mr Anderson as Ashfield’s MP.

Speaking at the meeting, he said: “In apologising tonight, I announce my intention to stand against Mr Anderson in the next General Election.

“Our MP has been an utter embarrassment to Ashfield – and I’ve not even mentioned the 30p Lee stuff.

“But, as Mr Anderson has asked for an apology, I will give him an apology.

“I’m sorry, I regret using those words in this council chamber.

“But, did I mean them? Absolutely 100 per cent.

“Do I think Ashfield would be better served by another MP? Again, 100 per cent.

“Our communities in Ashfield deserve better.

“The people of Ashfield deserve somebody who delivers results, not delivers national ridicule and embarrassment.

“So, Mr Anderson, I pledge to give the people of Ashfield a choice. A choice between a failed schoolyard bully and a local hardworking champion.

“A choice between someone who hates the world, spreading that hatred and division – and someone who has built consensus, reaching out to deliver real results for our residents.

“A choice between someone who cares only about their own headlines and someone who relentlessly rolls up their sleeves to bring in jobs, investment and opportunities for local people.

“A choice between someone who only cares about themselves, and someone who only cares about other people.