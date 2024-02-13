Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The party said it had received ‘a wave of demand’ from many many voters in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire who want a Green mayor.

A Green Party spokesperson said: “Frank has a track record of standing up for our communities and is not afraid to speak up for local people.

Frank Adlington-Stringer has been selected as the Green Party candidate for the East Midlands Mayor election. Photo: Submitted

"Last year, Frank proved that Greens can win by becoming the first elected Green in North East Derbyshire.

Frank is now keen to represent the two counties where he grew up.”

Born in Chesterfield, raised in Derby, educated in Nottingham, and elected in Derbyshire, Frank says he is now proud to present a plan for a green industrial revolution in the East Midlands.

He said: “It is the greatest honour to have the opportunity to repair our region which has for too long been ignored.

"The East Midlands is full of potential which is waiting to be unleashed by a strong independent voice.

"Through a Green industrial revolution we will proudly and sustainably revive British manufacturing.

"By providing future-ready training to job seekers, our local economies will stand out as powerhouses in a changing market.

"My plan to create an unrivalled public transport network will allow local people to travel across the East Midlands with integrated and affordable ticketing.

"This is just the beginning and I cannot wait to share my full plan with you as I spend the next few months speaking to as many of you as possible.

"Thank you to everyone - friends, family and voters - who have made this a reality for our region.

"Together, we will bring prosperity back to the East Midlands.”

