Councils are required to set out strategic policies to address local priorities for development.

Broxtowe, Gedling, Rushcliffe and Nottingham councils are developing a joint strategic plan, which sets out the policies that will help guide future development across their combined areas.

The plan will look at how Greater Nottingham’s longer-term development needs can be met up to 2038.

It will outline the approach to meeting housing need and includes housing targets for each council area based on the Government’s standard methodology.

The councils have written a ‘Preferred Approach’ document, which will form the basis of the Strategic Plan.

The plan is now out for consultation, to seek views on the proposed strategy and vision, the approach to housing and employment provision and the proposed strategic sites.

Councillor Milan Radulovic, Greater Nottingham Joint Planning Advisory Board chairman, said: “The plan will help us plan for a better future, recover quicker from the Covid-19 crisis and contribute to progress on making Greater Nottingham a great place to live and work, to visit or do business in.

“We welcome views from residents, organisations and businesses, and encourage anyone who would like to help shape how we plan for our future development to have their say on the plans which are available to view online.”

