The new order is proposing to increase the number of off-road parking spaces in the district and to ensure fair usage of its car parking.

At the latest Ashfield Council cabinet meeting, the decision was made to hold an informal consultation period on the proposed order.

The new order is required to implement changes to the existing Parking Order and to cover new car parks and proposes:

Ashfield District Council wants to get the public's opinions on its proposed new Parking Order. Photo: Google

To include additional land owned or managed by the council – Fox Street, Sutton, West Kirkby Gateway, Papplewick Green, Hucknall, Langton Road junction, Sutton, New Street, Sutton and Kings Mill Reservoir, Sutton; To make the parking structure at Kirkby, Sutton’s Lammas and Hucknall leisure centres the same, up to two hours free, and £2 for up to four hours; To alter the limits of stay and parking charges at Sherwood Place, Sutton from short stay to long stay; To introduce an overnight parking charge of £1 from 6pm-6am; To revoke and amend the conditions and use of some existing parking places; To incorporate references to new legislation and to revise the existing fees and charges.

Comments made will go to cabinet in February, ahead of a formal consultation, with the aim of the order starting in December 2023.

Full details of the proposal are available at ashfield.gov.uk/parking-order-consultation-2023

Comments must be made in writing via email to [email protected] or addressed to the Director of Place and Communities at the council offices, Urban Road, Kirkby, to arrive no later than Thursday, February 16.

Coun Samantha Deakin, executive lead member for parks, town centres and environmental services, said: “The proposed order will increase the number of off-street parking places in Ashfield, improve fair use of the car parks, encourage turnover by regulating the parking restrictions, address the current issues at the leisure centres, meet the needs of blue badge holders, and maintain high quality public parking places for the community.

“It is vital all residents have their say on the proposed order now to ensure we can take everyone’s comments into account before plans are finalised for the formal consultation.