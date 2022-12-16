Residents have until January 5 to say whether they support the moves by Ashfield District Council aimed at making communities safer.

If the public back the plans, eight locations in Hucknall, Kirkby and Sutton will see a number of alleyways either closed or their access restricted.

Advertisement

Among the alleys being earmarked for closure is the service road off Outram Street in Sutton, linking Downing Street and North Street and nicknamed ‘mucky alley’.

Coun Samantha Deakin, Antonio Taylor, council community safety manager, Coun David Hennigan and Richard Townsley, community protection team member, witness first hand fly-tipping in one of the alleys earmarked for closure

Plans are for it to be closed at one side and for HD CCTV to installed at the other.

Councillors believe this will help restrict fly-tipping and stop it being used as a ‘criminal rat run.’

Advertisement

There are also plans to close three alleyways on the Coxmoor after Coun Andy Meakin (Ash Ind) worked with residents to identify their closures as a priority to cut crime, and the alley at the rear of Rockwood Crescent in Hucknall is planned to be shut after Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind) identified it as a problem.

The full list of alleyways being identified for closure or restricted access are:

Advertisement

Between Spruce Grove and Beacon Drive, Kirkby.

Between Bentinck Street and Bramley Court, Sutton.

Advertisement

Between Downing Street and North Street, Sutton.

Rear of 34-37 Rockwood Walk, Hucknall.

Advertisement

Adjacent 40 Rosewood Drive, Kirkby.

Between Spruce Grove and Poplar Avenue, Kirkby.

Advertisement

Between Welbeck Street and Portland Close, Sutton.

Between Bramley Court and Sutton Lawn, Sutton.

Advertisement

The closures will happen under Public Space Protection Order powers (PSPO).

PSPOs are intended to deal with a particular nuisance or problem in a particular area that is detrimental to the local community’s quality of life.

Advertisement

They are designed to ensure that the law-abiding majority can use and enjoy public spaces without experiencing anti-social behaviour.

Coun David Hennigan (Ash Ind), who represents Sutton Central and New Cross, said: “These closures will positively improve the quality of lives for hundreds of residents.

Advertisement

"We are asking all residents to have their say – please don’t leave it to others.

"In my view, these closures are vital as they are well known for attracting anti-social behaviour and attracting criminals.

Advertisement

“We have worked with the council’s community protection team, the police and residents to provide the evidential base to justify these proposed changes.

"We don’t want to be a council that restricts access to anyone but these alleyways need shutting to protect residents.

Advertisement

"The consultation takes two minutes to complete but your help will help others living in unacceptable conditions.”

One resident, who lives close to one the alleyways in question, but didn’t want to be named for fear of reprisals, said: “Living close to one of these dodgy alleyways has made our lives a misery.

Advertisement

"I’ve had damage to my property and witnessed drug dealing and rampant criminality.

"I am so pleased that it looks like it will be shut once and for all.”

Advertisement