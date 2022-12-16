Holgate Academy set for revamp after being chosen for major Government investment

The programme is backed by £1.8 billion of Government funding this financial year, helping to rebuild and refurbish primary, secondary, and specialist schools, in addition to sixth form colleges around England giving every child access to the best classrooms, wherever they go to school.

The funding for Holgate will help to deliver state of the art learning environments for pupils, such as new classrooms, science labs, sports halls, and dining halls.

The majority of the projects are set to be completed in three to five years.

Holgate Academy is set for major Government investment

Each school in the programme has been selected based on the condition of its buildings, making sure the greatest improvements are delivered for schools that need them the most and maximising children’s chances to gain the skills and knowledge they need.

The new buildings will be more energy efficient for future winter resilience, helping schools keep bills down and meeting our net zero commitments.

Selected schools include primary, secondary, special schools, and 16-19 institutions, with more than half of the successful schools in the midlands and north, levelling up education across England.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer has welcomed news The Holgate Academy will be getting funding from the Government School Rebuilding Programme

As well as delivering world-class learning environments for pupils, the programme will also create opportunities, jobs, and apprenticeships – from the construction industry to suppliers, businesses will be offering training as part of their involvement in the projects.

Mr Spencer said: “I firmly believe that the quality of facilities in schools have a significant impact on a student’s learning and I have been working closely with my colleagues at the Department for Education to secure investment in our schools to offer children the best opportunity to succeed.

“That is why I welcome the news that The Holgate Academy will benefit from the latest round of the School Rebuilding Programme.

“I am confident that this investment will improve the experience of students both across the country and at both of these fantastic schools within our constituency – helping them to learn, develop, and achieve their full potential.”

David Cotton, chief executive at Diverse Academies Trust, which runs the school, said: “We are thrilled that the Department for Education has included The Holgate Academy in the latest round of the School Rebuilding Programme and we are excited for what this will mean for our students and the community of Hucknall.

“This investment will cement the rapid improvements we are making to ensure that Holgate is an academy everyone can be proud of.

"Our core mission is to nurture curiosity, develop wellbeing and empower children and young people to go beyond their aspirations – and this development will provide enhanced, inspiring learning environments which will make an incredible difference to the lives of those who learn and work at the academy.”

Heather Widdup, executive principal at Holgate, added: “We are ambitious for what our young people can achieve.

"Our whole staff team are incredibly excited for what the future holds for Holgate and how this capital investment will help us elevate our student’s aspirations.

