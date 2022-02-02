Housing developers in race to build at Hucknall's Top Wighay Farm - a project worth hundreds of millions

The huge scheme will include 805 homes, a new primary school, a community centre and a safeguarded route for a potential future extension of the Nottinghamshire tram network.

The development will also feature land for offices and warehouses plus associated public open space for the community and associated infrastructure.

The plans are also set to include a new £17.4 million flagship offices for Nottinghamshire County Council.

Picturesque Top Wighay Farm will be lost to the housing development

The council says it is currently considering five bids, all from experienced developers, to take on the task of building the new project.

Coun Keith Girling (Con), chairman of the council's economic development and asset management committee, said: “We’re making good progress with our plans to move more county council services into low carbon buildings, including the one planned at Top Wighay.

“The proposed building at Top Wighay will be part of a new sustainable village, with more than 800 new homes and a new primary school.

The county council's proposed new flagship offices are part of the plans for Top Wighay Farm

“We estimate that it will create more than 1,000 new jobs and boost the economy by more than £873 million over the next decade.

“We are currently assessing five strong bids from experienced housebuilders and we hope to soon be in a position to select the best.

“This will be great news for the local area, and I look forward to seeing this become a reality.”

Concerns are being raised, however about the ability of Hucknall’s current infrastructure, particularly roads and health services, to cope with projects like Top Wighay, especially with further housing also being planned for the Rolls-Royce development and Gedling Borough Council building more than 100 new homes on land off Hayden Lane.