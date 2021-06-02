Hucknall 3G football pitch plans also have plenty of local support

As the Dispatch reported last week, the plans – if approved by Ashfield District Council – will see a full-sized 3G football pitch built on recreation land off Papplewick Lane, plus a modular classroom building and goal-storage enclosure.

Many residents living around the proposed site have reacted angrily to the proposals, claiming the new facility will increase traffic and parking problems and cause more noise and light pollution.

Many people have taken to the council’s planning page and the Dispatch’s Facebook page to express their opposition to the proposals.

The pitch would be sited on current recreational grounds

However, several have also commented, again on both the council’s planning page and Dispatch’s Facebook page, to give the scheme their full support and back the man behind it, Jamie Brough, who says the pitch and complex will be ‘for the whole town’ and ‘is what Hucknall needs’.

On the application on the council website, K Cresswell wrote: “As a netball coach, I find it very difficult to find training facilities and for the benefit of our club (and it's 100+ active members) , if there is a potential solution to our training needs then I will offer my support.”

Jane Singfield put: “I think this application is a brilliant idea for the people of Hucknall and other local communities.

"It offers a different place for my children to go and take part in football, keeping them fit and healthy both physically and mentally.

"The 3G pitch is a brilliant idea as well.”

Steph Dudley said: “Fantastic idea, one that will only benefit us.”

Ross Bolder wrote: “I’m fully on board I even saw the part about walking football – what a great idea.

"Looking forward to seeing what happens, great news.”

And Andrew Smith said: “Having been involved in football for over 40 years and living in the town, this is long overdue.

"Other towns of similar size have such facilities that is used for the benefit of community, other sports, and generally everyone well-being that is good for the

community.

"I would urge you to approve this application – I for one I am excited to see this facility coming to Hucknall.”

Meanwhile, on the Dispatch Facebook page, Andrew Bevins posted: “This idea would be great for all youngsters to play football, makes friends, keep fit and boast their mental health.”

Fraser Dodds said: “Those fields were always intended to be football fields, long before the houses were built of the ‘local residents’ – this is great for Hucknall.

Ciara Smythe wrote: “I look forward to having a 3G pitch my son’s football team, and many other teams will benefit from having one.”

Vince Valentine said: “Great community asset, give the kids some facilities, it was always part of the plan for this area.”