Posting on its Facebook page, Ashfield District Council said: “We ask that, following your bin collection, residents return their bin to its storage space on your property and do not leave them out on the footpath longer than necessary.

"These can cause an obstruction to neighbours, especially those with wheelchairs, pushchairs, or sight and mobility issues.

"It is an offence to leave your bin out on the footpath for longer than necessary and fixed penalty notices can be issued to those that continually do.

Ashfield District Council is asking people to put the bins back sooner after they've been emptied