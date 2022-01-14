Hucknall and Ashfield residents asked to put the bins back sooner
Hucknall residents have been asked to put their bins back on their properties sooner after they have been emptied.
Posting on its Facebook page, Ashfield District Council said: “We ask that, following your bin collection, residents return their bin to its storage space on your property and do not leave them out on the footpath longer than necessary.
"These can cause an obstruction to neighbours, especially those with wheelchairs, pushchairs, or sight and mobility issues.
"It is an offence to leave your bin out on the footpath for longer than necessary and fixed penalty notices can be issued to those that continually do.
"Bins should be placed out for collection before 6am on the scheduled collection day and returned to their storage place as soon as possible following collection.”