The proposed reforms, by the Boundaries Commission, would see one additional constituency created in the East Midlands, giving the region 47, while some will be reduced or increased in size and some renamed.

The Boundary Commission for England is the independent organisation responsible for reviewing Parliamentary constituency boundaries in England.

Under it’s new proposals, the political landscape around Nottinghamshire would be affected with some residents being placed in different constituencies and having a new MP.

However, Hucknall residents would see no change as the proposals have it remaining part of the Sherwood constituency.

Bulwell, meanwhile, would see one change in that it would become part of the newly-named North Nottinghamshire & Broxtowe constituency with Kimberley being moved across to the new constituency from the current Broxtowe constituency, should the proposals be put into action.

A consultation has now been launched to gauge public feeling on the plans before the current review will conclude with a formal report and recommendations in June 2023.

Under the proposals for Nottinghamshire, the following changes would take place.

Mansfield would lose part of its boundary, with a few streets in the west of the town going to Ashfield.

Ashfield would lose the southern part of its boundary in Eastwood to Broxtowe.

Bassetlaw would lose part of its eastern boundary to Newark, and would be renamed Worksop & Retford.

Sherwood would expand into some areas but would lose others to Gedling.

Kimberley would merge with Nottingham North, from Broxtowe, creating the new constituency of Nottingham North and Broxtowe.

Broxtowe would lose Kimberley, Nuthall and Watnall, but it would gain Eastwood from Ashfield.

A spokesman for the Boundary Commission for England said: “As far as possible, we try to have regard to local ties, geographic factors, local government boundaries, existing constituencies, and minimising disruption caused by proposed change.