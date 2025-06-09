Hucknall and Bulwell MPs join colleagues in backing Nottingham maternity services corporate manslaughter investigation

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh and Bulwell MP Alex Norris have joined other Nottinghamshire Labour MPs in publicly backing the corporate manslaughter inquiry being launched into maternity services at Nottingham Hospitals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investigation has been opened by Nottinghamshire Police into maternity care failings that led to the deaths and injuries of babies in Nottingham.

It forms part of Operation Perth, the ongoing criminal probe into care at the Queen’s Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital, which are both run by Nottingham University Hospitals Trust (NUH).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation is also running alongside the inquiry led by independent midwife Donna Ockenden looking into injuries and deaths of mothers and babies at NUH dating back to 2012.

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh and Bulwell MP Alex Norris have both signed the letter of support for the inquiry. Photo: Submitted

In a joint letter, Ms Welsh and Mr Norris, along with fellow Labour MPs Adam Thompson MP (Erewash), James Naish (Rushclife), Juliet Campbell (Broxtowe), Michael Payne (Gedling), Nadia Whittome (Nottingham East), Steve Yemm (Mansfield) and Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South) said: “We, the undersigned Members of Parliament representing constituencies across Nottinghamshire, write to express our full support for the corporate manslaughter investigation into NUH concerning its maternity services.

“The decision by Nottinghamshire Police to initiate this investigation follows the tragic deaths and serious harm experienced by potentially over 2,000 babies and women due to alleged failures in maternity care at NUH.

"This inquiry, the largest of its kind in the NHS, is a critical step towards ensuring accountability and justice for the affected families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As MPs, we have been deeply moved by the accounts of families who have suffered unimaginable losses.

"Their courage in coming forward has been instrumental in bringing these issues to light.

"Acknowledging the ongoing independent review led by Donna Ockenden, we believe that the corporate manslaughter investigation is essential to address potential organisational negligence.

“This dual approach ensures a comprehensive examination of both systemic issues and individual cases, fostering a culture of transparency and improvement within our healthcare system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We urge all relevant authorities to conduct their investigations thoroughly and impartially, ensuring that lessons are learned, and necessary reforms are implemented.

"Our collective goal is to restore public confidence in maternity services and to guarantee the safety and well-being of mothers and babies in Nottinghamshire and beyond.

"We stand in solidarity with the affected families and reaffirm our commitment to supporting them through this process.”