Hucknall and Bulwell tram users warned Christmas strike action could still happen

GMB members working on Nottingham trams have welcomed the news that Keolis, which works with Nottingham Express Transit to operate the trams, has agreed to re-commit to remaining a signatory to the Dying To Work Charter – but is still balloting for strike action.

The union has been campaigning to stop Keolis withdrawing from the charter, which protects Nottingham tram workers when they face terminal illness in their lives.

The union claims Keolis intends to slash the pay of Robert Currie, an RAF veteran, and popular local tram worker David Brown as they battle life-threatening conditions.

GMB Union members on Nottingham trams could still take strike action this Christmas

It also claims company management made threats to remove the company from the charter.

However, despite Keolis agreeing to remain signatories to the charter, GMB members have made it clear they intend to continue with their balloting for industrial action, in defence of two colleagues who still face what the union says is “unacceptable loss of wages due to a terminal illness”.

The ballot ends on November 14 and could see tram disruption in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Colin Whyatt, GMB organiser, said: “It’s one thing for Keolis to re-commit to Dying To Work but another to see them actually act on the principles and protections it brings.

“Our ballot remains open until November 14 and Nottingham tram workers themselves will decide, nothing is off the table and our members are committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with terminally ill colleagues.”