Hucknall and Bulwell's MPs both voted in favour of controversial Covid passes motion
The Dispatch district’s two MPs both backed the Government in last night’s big Commons vote on the Plan B proposals to introduce mandatory Covid passes in England to gain entry to nightclubs and large venues.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was warned to expect a large rebellion from his own MPs over the measures that will force people to prove their Covid-19 vaccination status or a recent negative test to gain entry to nightclubs and large venues.
Hucknall’s Mark Spencer, the Government’s chief whip, was not among the rebels as he voted for the proposals
But almost 100 Tory MPs – including Ashfield’s Lee Anderson and Mansfield’s Ben Bradley – defied the whip and voted against their own party.
Bulwell’s Alex Norris (Lab) also voted in favour of the proposals, as many Labour MPs did, after being told to do so by the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who said it was his ‘patriotic duty’ to back them.
Seven Labour MPs – and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who now sits as an Independent – still voted against the plan.
But the backing of Labour meant the Government was able to stomach the Tory rebellion and win the vote by 369 votes to 126.
The Covid passes rules are now in force straight away across England.
As well as the Covid passports, MPs also voted in favour of making vaccinations compulsory for NHS workers in England, daily lateral flow tests for fully vaccinated people who come into contact with Covid cases, instead of isolation and making face masks compulsory in a wider range of venues.