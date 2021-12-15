Hucknall and Bulwell's MPs both voted in favour of controversial Covid passes motion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was warned to expect a large rebellion from his own MPs over the measures that will force people to prove their Covid-19 vaccination status or a recent negative test to gain entry to nightclubs and large venues.

Hucknall’s Mark Spencer, the Government’s chief whip, was not among the rebels as he voted for the proposals

But almost 100 Tory MPs – including Ashfield’s Lee Anderson and Mansfield’s Ben Bradley – defied the whip and voted against their own party.

Bulwell MP Alex Norris (left) and Hucknall MP Mark Spencer both voted in favour of Covid passes

Bulwell’s Alex Norris (Lab) also voted in favour of the proposals, as many Labour MPs did, after being told to do so by the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who said it was his ‘patriotic duty’ to back them.

Seven Labour MPs – and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who now sits as an Independent – still voted against the plan.

But the backing of Labour meant the Government was able to stomach the Tory rebellion and win the vote by 369 votes to 126.

The Covid passes rules are now in force straight away across England.