The election, which will be on November 23, was called by Labour and follows the sad death of popular former councillor Jim Blagden earlier this year.

Nick Parvin, a care assistant lives locally on Derbyshire Lane in Hucknall and is currently studying for a masters degree.

He said, “I’d like to thank members for putting their faith in me.

Nick Parvin (left) with Coun Lee Waters, is the Ashfield Independents candidate for Hucknall Central

"Jim Blagden was a hugely popular councillor who will be a hard act to follow.

"I’ve worked with the local Ashfield Independent team for a number of years now.

"As a user of Hucknall Leisure Centre, I have seen first hand the improvements delivered by Ashfield Independents.

Advertisement

"With the extra pool opening in the spring, we now have a state of the art facility we can be proud of.”

Nick has cited the fight to make Hucknall a safer place as one of his priorities.

"He said, “As a council, we are already improving CCTV and delivering results that make Hucknall a safer place.

"The reality is however that both Labour and now the Conservatives have let us down badly.

Advertisement

"Labour made the decision to close our police station in Hucknall and now the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner is refusing to reinvest the £1 million the police got from selling our station on frontline policing in Hucknall.

"Fighting to make Hucknall a safer place is a big priority.”

Coun Lee Waters, who represents Hucknall North on the council, added: “I’m pleased that Nick has been selected – he has already made a huge contribution to Hucknall life.

"He has the chance to join our fight for the multi-million bid to the levelling up fund.

Advertisement

“That said, the £12,000 cost of the by-election that the Labour Party have asked for is frustrating.

"This could have been spent on extra CCTV, continued improvements to our parks or paid to help food banks in a time of national crisis.”

Labour has already announced John Wilkinson will be their candidate for the election.