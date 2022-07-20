The council was granted a Possession Order by the courts on Tuesday and was duly served on the encampment.

The court order allowed 24 hours from service for the encampment to leave of its own will before the council could start to remove them.

However the encampment has failed to leave and is now in breach of the order.

The traveller camp on land at Lancaster Road and Kingsway Gardens in Hucknall is set to be moved on after the council obtained a court order. Photo: Denise Guest Williams

As a result, the council is can now instruct bailiffs to remove the encampment from site and the Sheriff’s Office Bailiffs have been contacted.

It is envisaged that possession should be complete by Friday at the latest.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said: "This an incredibly frustrating drawn-out process but we will hopefully have the site cleared by Friday.”

"I appreciate that Conservatives are now in the process of legislating to quicken action we can take with unauthorised encampments.