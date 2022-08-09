Coun Matthew Relf (Ash Ind), executive lead member for regeneration and corporate transformation, said “The council has a vision of creating a vibrant, thriving town centre in Hucknall and this bid will help to fulfil our aim.

"We have been hugely successful in securing millions of pounds in funding for Sutton and Kirkby so we have high hopes for this bid for Hucknall.

“Hucknall town centre has the potential to be the beating heart of the district and this bid capitalises on this.

An artist's impression of how the new Hucknall town centre would look

"We aim to improve the access into the town to attract more visitors, and businesses to reinvigorate the town centre.

"The cultural and heritage enhancements will celebrate Hucknall’s rich heritage and provide new opportunities for people to learn about this history.

"This bid is tremendous and represents the council’s ambitions for Hucknall to be a modern, fantastic place to live, work and visit.”

The bid is made up of three main projects:

Skills and Economic Regeneration

Supporting the council’s education and skills strategy which sets out it intentions to ensure Ashfield has a skilled, future-proof workforce.

Opportunities for shopfront improvement grants to help businesses to improve the exterior of their premises, and start-up grants to enable new businesses to flourish.

Exploring ways to expand Hucknall’s successful outdoor markets.

Cultural and Heritage Gateway

Celebrating Hucknall’s heritage by creating a new visitor experience at Hucknall Parish Church, focusing on Hucknall’s most famous residents from the past.

Improvement of the streets, roads, and public space around the Arc Cinema to create a welcoming entrance into Hucknall town centre.

A new 3G sports pitch for residents

Access to Hucknall Town Centre

Enhancements to signs, along with the creation of a digital app, to improve access to the town centre for pedestrians and cyclists, which will assist and encourage residents and visitors to travel around Hucknall using more sustainable, healthier methods.

Improved comfort and welcome facilities at the train and tram stations.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said “I am pleased that Hucknall’s £11m Levelling Up Fund bid has gone into Government.

"This is the culmination of 18 month’s hard work from Hucknall’s councillors and officers from the council.

"It will fulfil our vision of creating a vibrant, thriving town centre.

“It is hugely ambitious and will be one of the biggest investments in our town for decades.

"It will focus on improving the life chances of residents, turbo charging investment, fast tracking public transport improvements, all whilst remembering our heritage.