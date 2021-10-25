Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), said the project was a waste of money and that the new offices would lie empty for most of the time.

Following a spending review, the council’s economic development and asset management (EDAM) committee has confirmed the plans for the new offices will go ahead, including a flagship building at Top Wighay Farm in Linby – the cost for which has gone up an extra £1 million to £15.7 million, even though the overall cost of the full new offices project has dropped by around £7 million.

But Coun Shaw, who represents Hucknall West at County Hall, accused the council of paying lip service to the review, having previously branded it ‘farcical’.

He said, “The capacity of the Nottingham Forest is 30,445 yet their average attendance is just below 25,000.

"You wouldn’t expect the club to want to build a new stand to increase capacity.

"The same could be said of the county council’s newly confirmed building plans.

"There’s just no need.

We have a new ‘hybrid’ policy at County Hall, which means that far more council workers will be based largely from home.

There’s no point in building new offices that will be largely empty.

“Independent councillors forced this review in their opposition role in County Hall.

"With the council’s debt approaching £600 million, it’s critical to scrutinise every penny of spending.

"This wasn’t a proper review – residents who see their council tax rising year on year have been treated like idiots.

"The rise in the cost of their proposed new offices at Top Wighay Farm is also a concern.

"It’s already gone up £1 million at the same time the cost of Gedling Access Road has gone up by £5.3 million.”

"Ask anybody in towns like Hucknall and they’d tell you that they would prefer this money to be spent on fixing our broken roads and pavements.