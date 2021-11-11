Hucknall councillor blasts county council's 'appalling' £8.6m overspend on Gedling access road

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall South at County Hall, accused the ruling Conservatives’ spending as being ‘out of control’ following the news last month that it’s plans to build new offices at Top Wighay Farm in Linby were also going to cost £1 million more than expected.

And Coun Waters said towns like Hucknall would suffer as a consequence with less money for vital services and increased council tax bills for residents.

The road project was originally meant to have cost £40 million but only last month, the council estimated the cost would be an extra £5.4 million more.

Coun Lee Waters said the overspend was 'appalling'

However, this has now gone up to £8.6 million and the bill for the overspend must be met by Nottinghamshire’s tax payers.

Coun Waters, the Ashfield Independents financial spokesperson, said: “The Conservative spending at County Hall is seriously out of control.

"I criticised this overspend when it was it was £5.4million – now it’s far worse.

"The news comes as the bill for the new, posh offices at Top Wighay Farm has shot up by £1 million in just a few months.

“The reality is that in just two weeks, the council’s overspend on just two projects has hit nearly £10 million.

This will have an impact on services in Hucknall – there’s no doubt about that.