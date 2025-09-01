Hucknall councillor says council funding still available to support new traders at town market

Residents in Hucknall are being urged to take advantage of funding from Ashfield Council’s test trading programme, which is helping people start out in retail and bring new life to the town’s historic market.

The scheme is part of the council’s successful roll-out of £1.3m from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), distributed by the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA).

Last week, Hucknall Reform county councillor Richard Darrington announced he will be funding 10 free market stalls for any speculative traders interested in taking a pitch in Hucknall this Saturday (September 13) to breathe new life into what he sees as a dwindling product.

But the Ashfield Independents, who control Ashfield Council say their test trading programme investment has been transforming communities across the district by supporting local businesses, enhancing public spaces, and improving residents’ wellbeing since April.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central on the district council said: “Through the test trading programme, new traders can benefit from four days of free trading at Hucknall Market – or Sutton and Kirkby if they wish to try other locations –, free indemnity insurance and small grant of up to £500 to support training, research, and equipment, excluding stock and vehicles.

“Hucknall Market is at the heart of our town and this scheme gives local people the chance to bring new ideas and energy to it.

"By removing financial barriers, we’re giving aspiring traders the confidence to take their first step into retail.

"With £1.3m of UKSPF investment now being delivered across Ashfield, this programme is another example of how we’re supporting businesses, improving opportunities, and building pride in our communities.

"I want to see Hucknall benefit fully and I’d encourage residents to come forward and grab this opportunity.”

Anyone interested can apply by contacting the council’s markets team at [email protected] or by emailing the business support team at [email protected]