Hucknall councillor says he 'voted by mistake' in favour of controversial boundary plan

Chris Baron (Con) was the only Hucknall councillor to vote for the proposals which would see the Hucknall West ward move from the Sherwood constituency into the new Ashfield constituency in 2023, were the plans to be approved by the Boundary Commission for England.

Ironically, Coun Baron represents Hucknall West on the council.

And he said his backing of the plan was a mistake.

Coun Chris Baron says he voted in favour of the proposal by mistake

He said: “I’m totally opposed to the plan, I actually spoke against it for five minutes at the meeting.

"Then when it came to the vote I pressed the wrong button by mistake – I admit that – and voted for it when I meant to vote against it.

"I then asked if I could change my vote as I’d made a mistake but the chairman wouldn’t let me.

"I even said I did not want my name attached to the letter being sent to the Boundary Commission supporting this proposal.”

“I also shamed the Hucknall Ashfield Independents councillors in voting against it when they were going to abstain.

An Ashfield Independents spokesman said: “If Coun Baron ‘accidentally’ pressed the wrong button, he’s dafter than we thought.

"The reality is, he’s one of the longest-serving councillors and he should know how to operate in the council chamber."