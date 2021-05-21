Hucknall councillor voices his concerns over medical centre funding

Coun Phil Rostance, who represents Hucknall West, was speaking after Hucknall MP Mark Spencer voiced his concerns after receiving a letter from heath minister Ed Argar saying claims that were made by the Ashfield Independents that the centre was definitely going ahead had put the project at risk, by implying that they had arranged funding for the scheme.

Mr Spencer said there had been no confirmation that the Independents had secured funding and that the project was now ‘in jeopardy’.

And Coun Rostance also criticised the Independents, saying the town could not afford for the project not to go ahead.

Coun Phil Rostance says the project cannot afford to be set back at this stage

He said: “It is incredibly frustrating; we have worked so hard with the clinical commissioning group to reach a point where the latest outline business case is nearing competition.

“To potentially have our funding sources removed on the back of the outrageous claims by Ashfield Independents is devastating.

"I have seen the damage that Ashfield’s and Gedling’s continual unsustainable house building has caused to Hucknall’s infrastructure.

"We need to see new health facilities in Hucknall to cope with the demand. We cannot afford to be set back at this stage.

"I am keen to hear a full explanation from council leader Jason Zadrozny and his Independent colleagues sooner rather than later so we can try and pick up the pieces and deliver this much needed health centre for our town.”

Coun Zadrozny said this week that the Independents would deliver the new centre as promised.

He said: “"Your Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors – especially Coun David Shaw – have ensured that the 40,000 plus resident’s voice is heard loud and clear on the lack of surgeries in the town.