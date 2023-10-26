Hucknall councillor vows to continue opposing controversial housing plans

A Hucknall councillor has reaffirmed his determination to oppose what he calls ‘dangerous’ plans for more housing on the town’s border.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind) was reacting to news that Gedling Council has approved Barwood Homes’ plans for another 131 homes off Hayden Lane in Linby, despite concerns over potential impacts on Hucknall’s already strained infrastructure.

However, the new estate will require the building of two access roads via Delia Avenue and Dorothy Avenue in Hucknall, which sit within Ashfield Council’s boundaries.

The developer therefore requires permission from the both authorities to progress the plans.

Coun John Wilmott says he will continue to fully oppose plans to build new houses off Hayden Lane. Photo: Submitted

And Coun Wilmott said he and his fellow Hucknall councillors would be voting against the plans and urging their council colleagues to do the same.

He said: “My belief is that this application will severely impact various amenities enjoyed by residents on Hayden Lane, Delia Avenue, Dorothy Avenue and the local environs.

"There is no consideration within the application to the infrastructure of Hucknall and its impact on our roads, doctor’s surgeries, our leisure facilities and other issues.

“The cul-de-sacs of Delia Avenue and Dorothy Avenue are quiet and to give permission for an access road here will be devastating for resident’s lives.

“My concern relates to highway safety and the impact giving planning permission for this access road will have on local residents.

"Giving this permission for access will unlock residential development and will have an significant adverse impact on the highway.

"More consultation on the proposed impact of the access road should take place with Nottinghamshire Council.

"There is absolutely no reliable evidence or valid justification for this highly dangerous scheme.

“Hucknall councillors are vehemently against giving permission for an access road through Delia Avenue and Dorothy Avenue.

"The fact that Labour-run Gedling Council is trying to force Ashfield to accept this is irrelevant.

"We’ve always said that we make decisions on what is best for Hucknall and this access road is not in the best interests of our town.

"Therefore, we call for Gedling Council to look for alternatives in their district because they will face strong opposition from Ashfield.