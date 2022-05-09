Hucknall councillor vows to oppose plans to build 135 more houses in the town

The plans have been submitted to Ashfield District Council and and although the houses will be built in Hucknall, the plans are actually part of Gedling Borough Council’s proposals to build 3,000 new homes over a five-year period to meet the area’s housing shortage.

However, many Hucknall residents are strongly opposed to the plans as, although the houses will be under the Gedling banner, they say the new residents will be using Hucknall’s medical, education and transport facilities – putting even more pressure on an already creaking infrastructure.

These fears are underlined even more by the fact that planning has already been granted for hundreds more houses at the Rolls-Royce and Top Wighay Farm developments, while proposals for housing at Misk Hills and 3,000 new homes at Whyburn Farm as part of the paused draft local plan, remain in the background.

Plans have been submitted for 135 houses on the site outlined off Hayden Lane in Hucknall. Photo: Google

And Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the council, said he and his fellow Hucknall Independents could not support the plans as the financial benefits would be felt by Gedling council while Ashfield and Hucknall would be left to shoulder the burden of the extra strain on its services.

He said: “We (Hucknall Ashfield Independents) will be opposing this on the basis that any section 106 developer funding to help with infrastructure will end up being spent miles away in Labour-run Gedling.

“They prefer to spend developer funding miles away on other side of Gedling, whist dumping houses at the door of Hucknall.

"Labour also have no plans to share any funding for infrastructure in Hucknall from this development.

"They do this because they can get away with it, but knowing very well that the people who purchase these properties will be using Hucknall’s resources.”

“The Tory Government has been repeatedly been asked to act to stop this kind of abuse of section 106 funding, but they have refused act or back up Hucknall.

"It is not fair that houses are built just over the border that impact our services.

"This has been a massive scandal for years.”