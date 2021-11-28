The motion has been submitted by Coun Lauren Mitchell (Lab), who represents Hucknall South, and it has been seconded by Coun Kevin Rostance (Con), who represents Hucknall West.

Both councillors say the huge swell of public opposition to the shock plans to build 3,000 of nearly 5,000 new homes earmarked for Hucknall on the green belt, must force the council to look again at it’s controversial draft local plan.

The plan is currently paused following the first round of public consultation while the council says it awaits clarification from the Government following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s comments at the Conservative Party Conference about not forcing councils to build on green belt.

Coun Lauren Mitchell's motion against the draft local plan to build 3,000 new homes on Hucknall green belt will be heard by the council this week

Coun Mitchell’s motion has been published in council papers for the meeting, which is due to take place on Thursday, December 2.

The motion reads: "To consider a notice of motion proposed by Coun Lauren Mitchell and seconded by Coun Kevin Rostance, as follows:

“Considerable opposition to the development proposals within the draft local plan to expand Hucknall has been advanced by the people of Hucknall.

"This council therefore resolves to request the cabinet (in conjunction with the local plan steering group) to fully take into account the consultation submissions and to address the opposition to the draft local plan by the people of Hucknall by:

“Urgently reviewing, with a view to considering whether to amend at the earliest possible opportunity, this version of the draft local plan which objectors consider allocates a disproportionate number of new dwellings to Hucknall and destroys a significant portion of green belt land.

“Considering whether to replace it, at the earliest possible opportunity, with an amended draft local plan that places greater weight upon the scale of development that has already occurred and been allocated in Hucknall, that allocates a greater level of new housing beyond Hucknall across Ashfield district, and that seeks to ensure that any such plan is sustainable.

“Considering the adequacy of all infrastructure and services for such development as is proposed for Hucknall.”