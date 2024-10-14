Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall councillors have written to new Health Secretary Wes Streeting MP (Lab) calling for super health centre plans for the town to be put back on track.

But Hucknall’s three county councillors – Lee Waters, Dave Shaw and John Wilmott (all Ash Ind) – say this has left the town ‘in limbo’ and have now written an open letter to Mr Streeting calling for urgent action to end what they say is a ‘health crisis’ in the town.

Last week, Alex Ball, director of communications and engagement at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board, told Nottinghamshire Council’s health scrutin committee: “There is no further update on what you refer to as the Cavell Centre.

Hucknall county councillors have written to health secretary Wes Streeting asking for a meeting over the proposed new health centre for the town. Photo: Getty Images

"That programme does not have the national funding it would need to deliver it but we continue to invest in primary care in the Hucknall area.

"We are increasing some of the space within existing practices and we continue to monitor the growth in population.”

In their letter to the Health Secretary, Couns Shaw, Waters and Wilmott said: “As Hucknall councillors, we are determined that this health centre is built to serve the residents of Hucknall.

"Last year, like five other areas in the country, Hucknall was badly let down by the NHS and the previous Conservative Government.

“Our town remains in limbo due to the pause and we are asking you release the funding to get ours, and the five other Cavell Centres back on track.

"We are happy to meet with you or a member of the Government to put forward our case, but the reality is that Hucknall cannot wait a day longer for promised improvements to primary health care.”

Coun Waters added: "It’s been over three months since the new Labour Government was elected and we hope that by raising this directly with Mr Streeting, we will finally get the go-ahead we need to deliver a new, super health centre that will make a huge contribution to ending Hucknall’s health crisis.

"We are happy to sit down any time, any place with the new health secretary to make this happen.”

The Independents say £1.1m is already in place for investing into the project but this has been questioned by some Hucknall residents.

But the Independents replied: “We can categorically say that the council has over £1.1m in section 106 monies for the health centre."

"The capital spend on this project will far exceed that £1.1m, therefore it needs Department of Health approval for the additional expenditure to make it happen.”

People have also asked why, if that money is there, it is not being used to fund much-needed new health facilities in the town now?

Your Dispatch has put this point to the Independents for comment.