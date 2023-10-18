Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From Friday, December 1, parking will be free in all council-owned car parks across the district as the authority ramps up its ‘Shop Local’ campaign.

The council has provided free weekend parking in its car parks during December for the last five years.

But this is the first time parking will be free all day, every day for the whole of December.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, says the council is making the move to support traders at their busiest time of the year and encourage people to shop in local town centres.

He said: “Whilst we are incredibly ambitious for the future of our town centres, we need to support existing traders.

"That’s why, this December, we are ripping up all parking charges in council-run car parks and asking residents to shop local.

"We have a wealth of small, independent traders across Hucknall, Kirkby and Sutton as well as places like Huthwaite and Annesley.

"This will send a clear message to residents that we really are open for business this Christmas.”

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, added: "This will be a shot in the arm for our retailers.

"In the last few weeks, we have lost Wilko – a key anchor store.