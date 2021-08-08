Hucknall going skateboarding crazy after Olympic success

Millions watched last week as 13-year-old Sky won a sensational bronze medal.

And her success has sparked a newfound interest in the sport – especially at the popular Hucknall parks.

The skate parks in Hucknall are part of Ashfield District Council’s play park strategy which has led to millions being spent on improving parks across the district.

Councillors Jason Zadrozny (left), Lee Waters and David Shaw (right) with Coun Waters' six-year-old son Alexander at the skatepark at Nabbs Lane

This includes £200,000 of improvements to the parks at Nabbs Lane and Titchfield Park.

The council is now planning a new children’s play park at Titchfield Park to go with the other improvements.

Coun David Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the council, says he has seen a dramatic increase in skateboarding at Nabbs Lane Recreation Ground and has welcomed this as a ‘boost for our parks and open spaces’.

He said: “I am delighted to see our skate park so well used by our young people.

"During the pandemic, we saw a dramatic rise in the use of our local parks and open spaces.

"Now, usage has gone through the roof – with our part of Hucknall going skateboard crazy – especially now with those wanting to follow in the footsteps of Sky Brown.

"Our parks are now real destinations for our young people to play and we continue to improve them with more than £2 million being spent to improve them in the last year alone.”

Sky Brown’s success is adding to what has already been a great year for skateboarding, with the pandemic prompting a boom in the number of people – particularly girls – picking up a board.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, added: “The council has invested the most amount of money in its play parks since the council was created in 1974.

"They enjoyed record numbers of visitors during successive Covid lockdowns as families flocked to their local parks.

"I am not surprised that are skateparks in Hucknall have seen a dramatic upsurge in usage since Sky Brown’s success.