Hucknall health centre: Political rivals clash as Independents claim 'sale of the century' on sixth form site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The hot topic of Hucknall healthcare has again raised its head again close to the local elections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ruling Ashfield Independents have claimed that Ashfield Council is buying the soon-to-be-empty Hucknall Sixth Form Centre (HSFC) on Portland Road which will then be handed over the NHS next year to become a new much-needed health centre in the town.

The Independents have described the deal as the ‘sale of the century’ – but they have been accused of ‘spreading misinformation’ and ‘playing politicial games’ by town MP Michelle Welsh (Lab).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Welsh says she has spoken to Nottinghamshire Integrated Care board (ICB) and been told no such deal exists and no plans are currently in place for the HSFC site to be used for health services.

The Ashfield Independents say Ashfield Council is buying the Hucknall Sixth Form Centre building to turn it into a new medical centre for the town. Photo: Google

Furthermore, she said Ashfield Council had ‘not reached out to her about any possible purchase.

But when your Dispatch contacted the ICB, a spokesperson said they were officially ‘unable to confirm or deny anything at this stage’.

Hucknall councillor Lee Waters (Ash Ind) said: “We are pleased to announce that we are doing the deal that will transform healthcare in Hucknall for generations to come.

"This is amazing news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hucknall was in limbo due to the previous Conservative Government ‘pusing the centre’ that Hucknall desperately needs and Labour ignoring the issue altogether.

"This ‘sale of the century’ will see the centre passed over to the NHS next year.”

However, the Independents’ announcement has immediately raised raft of questions, not least, where the funding is coming from, given NHS bosses say there is nothing coming the Government and Hucknall has also lost its £9.2m levelling up cash fund.

Coun Waters responded: “Ashfield Council has already committed well over £1m to improving healthcare in our town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the money we are using to buy our sixth form centre.”

Ms Welsh, however, said: “This announcement came as a complete surprise, not only to me, but also to the NHS leaders responsible for delivering local healthcare.

"The ICB made it very clear that no agreement has been made and they were just as shocked as I was to see these claims being circulated as fact.

"The Ashfield Independents are playing political games with people’s hopes and health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Spreading misinformation like this is irresponsible and does nothing to address the real challenges facing Hucknall.”

However, when speaking to your Dispatch, an ICB spokesperson said: “We continue to work with Ashfield Council and local partners to improve access to primary care services for the people of Hucknall.

"We are unable to confirm anything at this stage.”

The Independents have been looking for a site for a health centre for the last few years, firstly planning to build it on Piggins Croft Car Park and then turn the derelict Seven Stars pub into it.

But both these proposals were ultimately shelved for the same reason – no money coming from Government, a fact reiterated by NHS bosses on the county health scrutiny committee last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now, the Independents say Ashfield Council has taken matters into its own hands by buying the HSFC building outright with the aim of formally handing it over to the NHS next year.

However, nothing official about any of this project has been announced by the council.

A spokesperson for Diverse Academies Trust, which runs the HSFC, said: “Unfortunately, at this time, we’re unable to comment due to the Easter break and internal decisions that are still under consideration.”

Your Dispatch has contacted Ashfield Council and Nottinghamshire Council for comment.