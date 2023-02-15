The Independents were speaking as they announced their formal objection to the new Greater Nottingham Strategic Plan which they say is “foisting additional housing and pressures on the Hucknall infrastructure”.

Labour-led Broxtowe, Nottingham and Gedling Councils and Conservative-run Rushcliffe Council have just finished a consultation on proposals for their “preferred approach” to implementing the new strategy.

Referring to Hucknall in the wording describing the preferred approach, the documents say: “Ensuring that new development adjoining the built-up area of Hucknall, or in or adjoining, is of a scale and character that supports these as sustainable locations for growth.”

Councillors are concerned that more than 1,600 new homes are to be built on Hucknall's border. Photo: Getty Images

The papers go on to detail that Gedling Council will be looking to build about 1,650 homes adjoining Hucknall, with 83 further homes planned for north of Papplewick Lane and 805 homes at Top Wighay Farm already agreed and a further 640 at the site during the plan period.

Existing commitments and possible new allocations at will also be looked at for Bestwood Village, Calverton and Ravenshead.

Now Ashfield Independent councillors are calling on Conservative and Labour councillors in Hucknall to join them in publishing their objections.

In a strongly-worded objection letter, Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors Trevor Locke, Nick Parvin, Dave Shaw, Lee Waters and John Wilmott said: “The housing requirement of 1,650 dwellings adjacent to Hucknall will account for 20.75 per cent of Gedling borough’s housing requirements to 2038.

In the letter, they also claimed plans for a new Nottinghamshire Council office block at Top Wighay Farm, in Linby, was “duplicitous” and called for plans to go back to the drawing board.

And they highlighted that the proposals did not make mention of the stresses and strains the housing would put on Hucknall’s already creaking roads infrastructure and medical facilities.

Coun Shaw said: “We are categorically against proposals that will dump thousands of extra houses on our border.

“These houses will be using Hucknall’s services which are already at breaking point.

“Hucknall has a healthcare crisis that is not addressed in this consultation document.

"We have published our clear objections and we are asking the Conservative and Labour parties in Hucknall to publish their formal objections too, as submitted to the consultation.

"This will send a clear message to Hucknall residents that we are united, putting politics to one side and are putting Hucknall first.”

Many Hucknall residents, however, while welcoming opposition to these plans, will point to the Ashfield Independents themselves proposing to build 3,000 homes on green belt land at Whyburn Farm before changing course in the face of sustained public opposition and backlash.