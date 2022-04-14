Hucknall kennels housing plans on green belt back on after applicant agrees to £86,000 section 106 order

The plans were set to be refused by the council’s planning committee this week after the applicant initially did not agree to pay the sum imposed.

But at the meeting on April 13, council officers confirmed the applicant had changed their mind and agreed to now meet the demands of the order.

The council had previously granted outline permission for the two houses, at the Linby Boarding Kennels on Church Lane, alongside other small developments on the land.

Plans for extra houses on green belt land at Linby Boarding Kennels in Hucknall now look set to go ahead. Photo: Google

The previously-approved plans include applications for four and nine homes, with the two further houses to be built on land currently used as an area for dog training.

However, granting the new plans would have meant loss of green belt.

As such, the authority imposed a section 106 order for £86,002 from the applicant to ‘justify the development’ going ahead.

This included £48,502 for secondary education, £3,500 for bus stop improvements, £22,000 for public open space and £12,000 for public realm improvements.

It was hoped the contributions would make the development more sustainable in return for the loss of green belt land.

But the applicant, Ian Glenn, had initially refused to pay the sum, leading to the belief the plans would be refused by the planning committee – until the change of mind by the applicant.