John Wilkinson is also calling for an immediate independent investigation into the activities of those involved and that they be suspended until investigations are complete.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed six people had been arrested as part of ongoing investigations into allegations of fraud.

Two men, in their 20s and 40s, and three women in their 30s and 70s, are being questioned on suspicion of fraud, money laundering and misconduct in public office.

John Wilkinson is demanding an urgent investigation into the electioneering activities of those councillors who were arrested

One of the women in her 30s and a man in his 50s were also arrested on suspicion of fraud and electoral offences.

It is understood that Ashfield Independent councillors were among those arrested.

Mr Wilkinson said: “I have written to the legal officer of Ashfield District Council demanding an urgent statement on the reports of police investigations into senior Ashfield Independent councillors with regard to election malpractice,and money-laundering.

"Given the proximity of an important by-election in Hucknall, it is essential that the authority overseeing such elections is seen to be robustly defending the probity of all election activity.

"Given the seriousness of the reports, I have also sought confirmation that an urgent, independent investigation be put in place into electioneering activities of those being questioned by the police in this election and previous elections, into the strength of the Ashfield District Council practices aimed at preventing electoral malpractice and confirmation that all senior elected members being questioned will be suspended until all investigations are completed and are prohibited from playing any role in future elections in Ashfield.

“The transparency and reliability of our electoral process is fundamental to a well-run society.

"Any activity that puts that reliability at risk must be met with the the most stringent of protection and oversight.

"We need to know what has been going on with the Ashfield Independents, what the regulatory authorities are doing about it and when are those responsible going to be dealt with.

I look forward to the response from the council."