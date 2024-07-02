Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was in Hucknall today (Tuesday) as he continued his final push ahead of Thursday’s general election.

Sir Keir was in town supporting Michelle Welsh, Labour candidate for the Sherwood Forest seat, which includes Hucknall.

And he urged people to make sure they got out and voted on Thursday to ensure the change he was promising happened and the country wasn’t stuck with five more years of the Conservatives in power.

Speaking at Hucknall Town FC, he praised Ms Welsh’s campaign and said she would make ‘an amazing Member of Parliament’.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer gave a speech at Hucknall Town FC and said people had to vote to make change happen.

He said: I’m really pleased that, with two days to go, we’re running such a positive campaign all about change.

“And what a contrast to the increasingly desperate, negative campaign that the Tories are running, they’ve literally got nothing to say to the electorate as we go into Thursday.

"We’ve got plenty to say because this campaign is about change, about turning the page and rebuilding our country.

“And whether you’re a family that’s been struggling with the cost of living crisis for months, if not years, with bills bearing down on you, whether you’re a business that’s been struggling locally or across the country with the damage that’s been done to the economy, or whether you’ve served your county in uniform or in your community, this campaign is for you.

"The change that we’re campaigning for is for you, we’ve got one job this summer and that is to make it a summer of change."

Sir Keir continued that the reason he could be so positive was because, he said, the Labour Party had changed and that ‘gesture politics’ had been ‘pushed to one side’ and that Labour was now ‘country first and party second’ and that he wanted the opportunity to ‘put the country back in the service of working people’.

And he spelt out a warning to anyone thinking a Labour victory was a foregone conclusion to think again as nothing would change if people didn’t go out and actually vote for change.

He said: “Believe you me, if you don’t vote on Thursday, we could end up with five more years of the same on Friday morning.

"Forget the polls, you all know in constituencies like this, every single vote counts.

"Many constituencies will go down to just a few hundred votes on the day either way.

"So every vote has to be earned, it’s out there to be earned, and we will go on working through until 10pm on Thursday evening.