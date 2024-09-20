Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for more than 700 houses on the Top Wighay development are set to be heard by planning committee this week

The development, to be known as Byron Park, is on the border of Hucknall and Linby and preparation ground works have already started and the Nottinghamshire Council’s new headquarters are being built on the site.

But plans for the 763 new homes are still be to approved by Gedling Council – and the application will be heard by the authority’s planning committee on Thursday, September 26.

The plans were submitted by Vistry Developments with the house-building to be split into four phases.

Plans for 763 houses on the Top Wighay development will be heard by Gedling Council this week. Photo: Google

Phase 3A, built by Linden Homes, would contain 288 dwellings, Phase 3B, built by Bovis Homes, will contain 158 dwellings and Phase 5B and the dwellings within Phase 5A, built by Countryside Partnerships, will contain 317 dwellings.

Nottinghamshire Council submitted plans back in 2020 for mixed-use development with 805 homes, land for employment purposes, a local centre, a primary school and associated infrastructure, open space and landscaping as well as space for the Nottingham Express Transit tram network to be extended to the development at a future date.

Gedling Council’s planning committee initially granted outline permission in 2021.

Now, the plans are for the initial 763 houses on the development will go before Gedling Council’s planning committee this week.

The plans will be heard by Gedling Council's planning committee on September 26. Photo: Google

Linby Council objected to the original plans as being a piecemeal development without a masterplan for the wider site.

Sport England also objected to the original plans due to the lack of changing rooms for the proposed sport pitches, but also noted that if ‘an appropriate mechanism is put in place to secure the delivery of the changing room facility, the proposal would accord with Sport England’s Planning Objective 10.’

Active Travel England also said at the time that alterations were required to the design of streets within the development to meet national and local standards.

However, the meeting papers add that ‘the above comments were received on the original consultation, but they have not responded to the consultation on the revised layout’.

Planning officers have reccommeded the plans be approved.

In the papers, officers said: “Concern has been expressed by local residents about whether the site should be allocated at all and that the site unsustainable.

"However, the sites suitability has been extensively investigated through the local plan process and is considered to be acceptable, this being reflected in the adoption of the Wighay Farm Development Brief.

"It should also be noted as part of the outline application a separate economic benefits report, look at the various economic and social impacts that the development would have, during construction this will be in the form of up to temporary jobs.

"Once occupied the development is likely to support an estimated 664 net additional jobs in the Gedling economy, generating an estimated £0.7bn of gross value over its first 10 years since occupation, as well as in the region of £1.1m per annum in business rates.

"As a result the scheme is considered to have significant economic benefits in the long term.

"In respect of social impacts it is considered that the possible negative impacts on education and health can be mitigated against through the contributions sought as well as social benefits in terms affordable housing to be provided.”