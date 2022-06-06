Hucknall MP 100 per cent backing the Prime Minister in confidence vote

The ballot among Conservative MPs has been triggered after the requisite 54 MPs submitted letters of no confidence in the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady MP.

This means a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister will now take place this evening between 6pm and 8pm.

Tory MPs are unhappy over Mr Johnson’s conduct over the ‘Partygate’ affair and breaking of lockdown rules at No 10 during the pandemic last year.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer will be voting for the Prime Minister

Labour and some Tory MPs are calling on Conservative backbenchers to vote Mr Johnson out – forcing a leadership election.

But many cabinet ministers, including Mr Spencer, the Leader of the House of Commons, have publicly called on their fellow Tory MPs to back Mr Johnson’.