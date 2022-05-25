Hucknall MP backs Prime Minister over 'Partygate' report and says it's time to move on

Mr Johnson has again faced calls to resign from the leaders of both the Labour Party and SNP, as well as some MPs from within his own party after Sue Gray’s report into breaches of lockdown rules at No 10.

Mrs Gray’s report detailed several occasions when there were gatherings at No 10, both inside and in the gardens, where alcohol was drunk, at time when the rest of the country was observing lockdown rules.

Mr Johnson repeated his assertion that he did not believe the gatherings were breaking any rules but has apologised for them happening.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer says it is time to move on from the 'Partygate' affair. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

However, he has ruled out any intention of resigning, despite Opposition claims that he deliberately misled the House of Commons.

And Mr Spencer, the Leader of the House has said it is now time to move on to the bigger issues of the day, such as tackling the cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine.

He tweeted: “Met investigation over, Sue Gray report delivered, its now clearly time to move on and deal with the huge global challenges the country faces.

"I’m squarely behind the PM, he’s the right man for the job.

"He has consistently made the big calls correctly.”