Hucknall MP calls Boris Johnson a 'hero' as he again backs the PM
Hucknall MP Mark Spencer has described under-fire Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a ‘hero’.
Mr Spencer was reacting to questions from TV news crews as he left Downing Street, with reporters asking him if the Prime Minister should resign.
Mr Spencer turned and said: “The Prime Minister is getting us out of the pandemic faster than any other country, the man’s a hero.”
Mr Johnson is under continued pressure following he admission and apology to the House of Commons last week that he attended a drinks party in the garden at No 10 in May 2020 when the rest of the country was in lockdown.
The Prime Minister has faced growing calls to resign, both from opposition MPs and even some Conservative backbenchers.
But senior cabinet colleague, including Mr Spencer, who is the chief whip, have rallied to support the Mr Johnson with Mr Spencer tweeting last week that he was ‘100 per cent behind him’.