Hucknall MP calls for 'unity' and 'differences to be put aside' as Liz Truss becomes new PM

New Prime Minister Liz Truss has a tough job on her hands, particularly around cost of living (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The news of Ms Truss’ victory was announced on Monday and she officially stepped into Number 10 on Tuesday.

She has a tough agenda facing her, not least tackling rocketing costs of living, a floundering economy and public outcry on a variety of issues.

Mr Spencer, Leader of the House of Commons, who backed Rishi Sunak to become PM, hailed the election as a ‘decisive result’ and pledged to rally behind Ms Truss.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer Photo: Getty Images

He said: “We must put our differences aside and move forward together as a party, a government and a nation as there is more that unites us than divides us.”

On Facebook, he offered his congratulations and added: “I am glad to hear about the imminent support package to be announced for the rising energy bills, as I know this is a real concern to many people in Sherwood.”

A spokesman for Mr Spencer added: “He is insistent the party will move swiftly behind the new Prime Minister as she puts forward her plans in the coming days to tackle the rise in the cost of living, and energy in particular, and believes she is a candidate wholly capable of leading this country through these difficult times.”

Ms Truss received 81,326 of the votes, while ex-Chancellor Mr Sunak received 60,399.Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

She succeeds Boris Johnson, who was tarnished by ‘Partygate’ and ousted after a flurry of resignations from high-ranking ministers.

But, after a lengthy process to find the party’s next leader, Ms Truss thanked Mr Johnson for standing up to Vladimir Putin, getting Brexit done, rolling out the Covid vaccine and "crushing Jeremy Corbyn".

The new Tory leader is now under immediate pressure to announce an effective plan to tackle soaring energy costs.

The price cap is due to increase again next month, potentially cripling hundreds of Dispatch district households.

And the outlook for winter is bleak with another rise in the pipeline for January, leaving families struggling to make ends meet.

As the Dispatch went to press, Ms Truss was due to start outlining her plans around how she, her Cabinet and the ruling Toris will support residents of Hucknall, Bulwell and the rest of the country.

Bulwell’s Labour MP, Alex Norris, has yet to directly comment on Ms Truss’ appointment.

However, Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland, leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “Let’s not pretend Ms Truss presents a fresh start for the Conservatives.

“Her first job will be to pretend she had nothing to do with the previous Government. This is despite her being in Boris’s gang. The same people who presided over untold corruption, failure and misery.

“She has been part of a Government that has been in power for 12 years.

“Ms Truss has a lot to do to prove she is not Boris Johnson with a wig and a bit of lipstick.